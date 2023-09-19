Aditya-L1 Exits The Earth-Bound Orbits; Begins Scientific Data Collection
Aditya-L1, India's first space-based mission to study the sun, has finally left the earth-bound orbits to begin its journey to Lagrange point 1 (L1), from which it will observe the sun.
The Indian Space Research Organisation announced that the spacecraft has successfully entered the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 (TL1) at around 2 am, marking the commencement of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to L1.
The TL1I marks Aditya L1’s departure from earth-bound orbits for the L1 point, approximately 1.5 million kilometres away.
As part of the mission, scientific data collection has also begun. STEPS (Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer) sensors have measured supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth.
The data gathered during the 16 day stay in Earth's orbits will aid scientists in studying the behaviour of particles enveloping our planet.
