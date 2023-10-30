‘Accuracy Over Sensationalism’: Elon Musk Announces Change To Creator Monetisation On X
Elon Musk has announced a new change to creator monetisation for social media platform X, according to which if a user's post is corrected by Community Notes, then that person will not be paid for engagement on those posts.
According to Musk, the idea behind the move is to “maximise the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism".
The community notes feature is a crowdsourced fact-checking programme that enables other users to add context or correct information below a post.
The announcement comes on the heels of several independent researchers and governments warning that X has become a central hub for misinformation and extremism since Musk took over the platform in October 2022.
X's Changing Landscape: The New Haven For Disinformation?