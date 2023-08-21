A Step Closer To Historic Soft Landing, ISRO Shares Fresh Images Of The Moon From Chandrayaan-3
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Monday, released images of the lunar far side area captured by Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.
This camera, which aids in detecting a safe landing spot (free of boulders or deep pits) during the descent, was developed by ISRO's Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre.
The far side of the Moon is the lunar hemisphere which always faces away from Earth due to the synchronous rotation in the Moon's orbit.
Launched on 14 July, Chandrayaan-3 is set to soft-land on the lunar surface by August 23.
Russia’s Luna-25 crashed on the Moon’s surface on Sunday, leaving India’s Chandrayaan-3 on course to become the first spacecraft to land near the lunar south pole.
Luna-25 was scheduled to make a soft landing on the lunar surface August 21, but the Russian spacecraft developed problems on Saturday as it tried to move into a pre-landing orbit.
