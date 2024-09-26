5.3M Accounts Suspended, 10.6M Posts Removed: X Unveils First Transparency Report Under Musk
Social media platform X has released its first transparency report since being acquired by Elon Musk.
The report outlines the company's content moderation efforts, revealing that millions of posts and accounts were removed in the first half of the year.
X, formerly known as Twitter, suspended nearly 5.3 million accounts during this period, a significant increase from the 1.6 million suspensions in the first half of 2022.
Additionally, the platform "removed or labeled" over 10.6 million posts for violating its rules, with around 5 million falling under its "hateful conduct" policy.
A large portion of the flagged content involved "violent content" (2.2 million posts) and "abuse and harassment" (2.6 million posts), both of which were either labeled or removed.
X stated that it enforces its rules using a mix of machine learning and human review, with automated systems either acting on content or flagging it for human moderators. According to the company, posts violating its policies made up less than 1% of all site content.
Social Media, Politicians, Governments Identified as Top Threats to Trustworthy News: IPIE