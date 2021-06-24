New Zealand Win ICC World Test Championship
Image: Twitter/@ICC
The first ICC World Test Championship got off to the worst start with rain washing off play on day 1.
Image: Twitter/@ICC
Kane Williamson won the toss and put India to bat.
India got off to a good start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill adding 62 runs for the first wicket. India ended the second day at 146/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.
Image: Twitter@ICC
The Indian inning ended on day 3 with Virat Kohli's men having scored 217 runs. Kyle Jamieson claimed a five-wicket haul for the Kiwis.
Devon Conway and Tom Latham gave the Kiwis a great start on day 3 with Conway hitting 54 before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma.
Image: Twitter/@ICC
After another washout on day 4, Williamson led the Kiwi batting on day 5 with 49 runs with able support from the tail.
Image: Twitter/@ICC
Mohammed Shami ended the Kiwi first inning with a four wicket haul.
Image: Twitter/@ICC
Tim Southee removed both the Indian openers on day 5 for his 599th and 600th international career wickets.
Image: Twitter/@ICC
Kohil and Pujara took India to 64 for the loss of two wickets on day 5 with an enthralling reserve day left in the Test.
Image: Twitter/@ICC
The Kiwi pace attack of Southee, Trent Boult, Jamieson and Neial Wagner ended the Indian resistance just after lunch to set New Zealand a target of 139 from 53 overs.
Image: Twitter/@ICC
Despite losing both their openers for 44 runs, Williamson, with an unbeaten 52, and Ross Taylor guided the Kiwis to the World Test Championship.
Image: Twitter/@ICC
