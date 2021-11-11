New Zealand Exact Revenge On England To Reach 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Final
England and New Zealand faced off for the first time in white ball cricket since the 2019 ICC World Cup final. Kane Williamson won the toss for New Zealand and elected to field first.
After losing both openers for 59, Dawid Malan steadied the ship for England with a 30-ball 41.
Moeen Ali took over the mantle after Malan's departure hitting a 37-ball 51 as he lead England to 166/4.
New Zealand's chase got off to a bad start with Chris Woakes getting rid of opener Martin Guptill in the first over before getting rid of Williamson in the third over with the score 13/2.
Devon Conway (pictured) and Daryl Mitchell took charge of the chase and stitched together an 82-run partnership.
Liam Livingstone swung the match back in England's favour dismissing Conway and Glenn Phillips in quick succession.
However, James Neesham's 11-ball 27 brought the match back in the Kiwis' favour. By the times Neesham departed, New Zealand needed only 20 runs off 12 balls.
Mitchell hit the winning runs for New Zealand. The opener won the player of the match award for his 47-ball 72. New Zealand will either play Australia or Pakistan in the final.
