How Did Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar Get Listed On Bihar's RT-PCR Data?
Names like Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Akshay Kumar and Sonia Gandhi recently showed up on list of RT-PCR tests in Bihar's Arwal district.
But did these politicians and celebrities travel over a thousand kilometre away from Delhi and Mumbai to get tested in Bihar?
Though some media reports said that the list was of vaccinated people, BOOM found that the list was of RT-PCR tests and not of vaccinations.
Boom contacted people whose numbers were given with the names of the politicians and actors on the list. The list seemed botched up as some people whose names and numbers were on the list said they had not taken the test
As the list went viral, incharge officer Dr Shashikant Kumar issued a press statement saying the private company handling the data entry had already been informed. He said he had written a letter to the company on October 28.