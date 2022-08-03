US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Sparks Fresh Tensions Between US And China
On August 2, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei, Taiwan. Her arrival in the island nation has sparked tensions between the US and China.
Beijing saw Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan as a major provocation and warned the US of disastrous consequences.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests."
According to reports, more than 20 Chinese military planes entered the Taiwan Air Defence Zone.
A "high-alert" Beijing has announced a series of military exercises including "long-range live ammunition shooting" in the Taiwan Strait.
China recognises Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened the US with an unspecified military action against Taiwan.
The US deployed four warships east of Taiwan ahead of Pelosi's "controversial" visit.
Regarding her visit to Taiwan, Pelosi said, "Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific."
Pelosi became the first US House Speaker in 25 years to visit the country. She was received by Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu.