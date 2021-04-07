Mukesh Ambani Is The 10th Wealthiest Man In The World In 2021
Worth $84 billion in 2021, it's up from $36.8 billion in 2020
Gautam Adani & Family Is At #24
Their net worth is $50.5 billion in 2021, up from just $8.9 billion in 2020
HCL Tech's Shiv Nadar Is At #71
His net worth is $23.5 billion in 2021, up from $11.9 billion in 2020
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Retains The Top Spot, Worth $177 billion
Elon Musk is second, and he's worth $151 billion
Bill Gates is fourth, with a net worth of $124 billion
