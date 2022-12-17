Morocco's Road To FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Offs
Morocco will be facing Croatia for the FIFA World Cup 2022 bronze medal in the third-place play-off match on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
In the group stage, the Atlas Lions beat the likes of powerhouses Belgium and Croatia to top the Group F points table and advance to the Round of 16 stage of FIFA World Cup 2022.
In the Round of 16, the Moroccans faced Spain where Yassine Bounou's heroics saw the Atlas Lions defeat Spain on penalties (3-0), thus advancing to the quarter-finals.
Youssef En-Nesyri's record-breaking header goal saw Morocco defeat Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals and script history. They became the first African-Arab nation to qualify for a FIFA World Cup semi-final.
Morocco's fairytale run in the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end after defending champions France defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 to qualify for a consecutive final where they will face Argentina.
In their previous match, Morocco restricted Croatia to a 0-0 draw during their Group F fixture.
Defending champions France will continue their trophy defence on Sunday, where Les Bleus face Lionel Messi's Argentina at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.