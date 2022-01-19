Microsoft Acquires Gaming Company Activision Blizzard In Record $68.7 Billion Deal
On January 18, Microsoft announced its acquirement of gaming company Activision Blizzard for US $68.7 billion in an all cash deal, making it their biggest purchase in history.
Activision Blizzard is one of the largest gaming companies on planet, renowned amongst its fans for popular productions like Candy Crush and the Call Of Duty franchise.
This deal with Activision would help Microsoft Xbox to compete with tech rivals like Meta (previously Facebook) and Sony's PlayStation.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella looks upon this opportunity as a "new era of safe gaming, accessible to all"
After sealing the historic gaming deal, Microsoft also announced Phil Spencer as the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. He is reportedly expected to head the Activision Blizzard business.