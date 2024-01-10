Meta Tightens Teen Content Controls on Instagram and Facebook Amid Regulatory Pressure
Meta plans to hide more content from teens on Instagram and Facebook in response to global regulatory calls to protect children from harmful content.
In a blog post, Meta stated that all teenagers will now be subject to the most stringent content control settings on the apps, with additional restrictions on search terms implemented on Instagram.
This, according to Meta, will make it difficult for teenagers to encounter sensitive content like suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders while utilising features such as Search and Explore on Instagram.
These measures, set to be implemented in the coming weeks, aim to provide a more "age-appropriate" user experience.
Meta faces scrutiny in both the United States and Europe amid accusations that its apps are addictive and contribute to youth mental health crises.
