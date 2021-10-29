"Turd In A Fancy Box": Memes Demystify Facebook's Name Change
Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had changed its name to Meta. However, the beleaguered billionaire was the target of countless memes on social media.
Many created memes highlighting Zuckerberg and Facebook's inaction when it comes to targetting misinformation and hate speech on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Some tried to guess what Meta actually stood for.
Some got creative with the adage of old wine in a new bottle comparing Meta with a turd in a fancy new box.
Many felt Meta reminded them too much of Black Mirror, the dystopian Netflix show.