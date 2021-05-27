Choksi, who is wanted in India for his involvement in the Rs 12,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam, was arrested in the Caribbean island country of Dominica.
Choksi had left India in January 2018 for Antigua where he applied for and received citizenship. Choksi told the Bombay High Court that he had left for Antigua for a health check up and would be unable to return to India.
Choksi was reported missing on May 23 when he was last seen leaving his house at 5.15 pm. The local police issued a lookout circular for the 63-year-old businessman.
India Today reported that Choksi might have fled to Cuba where he owned a property.
Choksi was captured in Dominica. NDTV reported that Choksi was apprehended while making his way to Cuba via boat.
Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Choksi won't be allowed to enter the country again and he would ask the Dominican government to hand over Choksi directly to Indian authorities.
Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has alleged foul play in Choksi's purported escape and capture claiming that Choksi might not have travelled to Dominica voluntarily.
According to an NDTV report, Choksi's reported fleeing from Antigua would make India's case stronger in Antiguan courts with the CBI confident of getting him extradited.