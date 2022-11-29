Iran vs USA, Ecuador vs Senegal: FIFA World Cup Matches On Day 10
After the end of Matchday 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, France, Brazil ad Portugal confirmed their spots for the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022.
Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will commence the final matchday, starting with teams in Group A and Group B confirming their knockout berths.
Netherlands vs Qatar
The host nation is out of the knockout stage after losing their first two matches, while Holland can seal their qualification to the Round of 16 with a victory today. They play at Al Bayt Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
Ecuador vs Senegal
The two teams will battle it out for the knockout spots with the winning team confirming their qualification to the Round of 16. They also meet at 8:30 pm IST at Khalifa International Stadium.
Iran vs USA
The winner of this match will also confirm their Round of 16 qualifications for the FIFA World Cup 2022. They face each other at Al Thumama Stadium from 12:30 am IST.
Wales vs England
The Three Lions have a slight advantage and will aim to seize the opportunity with a victory against neighbouring Wales that can confirm their qualification to the Round of 16. They also play from 12:30 am IST at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.