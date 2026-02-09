Manipur: Why Protests, Clashes Erupted Over New Government
Protests erupted in Manipur's hill districts after three Kuki-Zo-Hmar BJP lawmakers joined the new state government on February 4, defying opposition from their own community. Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister following the lifting of President’s Rule.
Kuki-Zo Committee on February 4 said their MLAs should not take part in the State government unless the Centre agrees to their demand. They argued that an elected government would neither restore normalcy nor heal the social divisions in the state.
The shutdowns and rallies were held across Kuki-Zo-dominated areas such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal and Moreh, on February 5 and 6. Effigies of the MLAs were burned and calls were made to socially boycott them.
The tensions escalate further in Ukhrul district after a Tangkhul Naga man was allegedly assaulted on the night of February 7 in Litan village. The incident quickly spread anger among nearby Naga villages.
Next day, groups from the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities clashed, leading to stone-pelting and confrontations. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders and deployed the Army and Assam Rifles, fearing further violence.
The situation worsened when houses were set on fire in Litan Sareikhong village, with officials alleging armed militants were involved. Villagers allegedly fired seven rounds near Litan police station while retreating from the area.
Student organisations from both sides gave different accounts of the assault. The Kuki Students’ Organisation called it a minor incident being handled through customary village talks, while the Tangkhul students’ body rejected this claim and said no action had been taken.
