Two Lockdowns and 31 Months Later, Schools In Kashmir Reopen
Schools in Kashmir reopened on Wednesday after almost two years.
The schools first faced closure in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent lockdown in the Valley.
The schools opened for a brief in March 2020 and March 2021. However, they were closed again owing to Covid-19 pandemic.
Schools were finally reopened on Wednesday as there has been a gradual drop in Covid-19 cases. Schools were decked up as teachers welcomed the students back on campus.