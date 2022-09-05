Liz Truss Is UK's New PM, Elected After Tough Contest With Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss won the Conservatives Party leadership race, beating Rishi Sunak by 20,927 votes to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Truss won 81,326 votes in comparison to Sunak's share of 60,399 votes. With this, she succeeds Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister.
In her victory speech, Truss expressed her gratitude to Boris Johnson for "getting Brexit done, rolling out the Covid vaccine".
Truss also thanked her opponent Sunak for a "hard-fought campaign". Previously, Truss was the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.
With the victory, Truss becomes the third female prime minister of the country after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.
