LIC'S IPO SUBSCIRBED 0.66 TIMES ON DAY 1 AS OF 7 PM
The portion reserved for policyholders was subscribed 1.9 times, and those for employees too was subscribed fully
Response from QIBs and non-institutional investors was muted, having been subscribed only 0.33 times and 0.26 times respectively
Retail investors, however, filled only 50% of their capacity
The government is looking to raise nearly ₹21,000 crores through this IPO, India's largest to date
