Lakshya Sen Settles For Silver In All England Open After A Hard Fight Against Viktor Axelsen
Lakshya Sen's All England Open campaign ends in agony, after a hard fight against Viktor Axelsen. The Danish wrapped up the finals in two sets, winning it 21-10 and 21-15.
But his magical run has made the entire nation proud, where the youngster won against some of the best players to reach the All England Open finals. He became the fifth Indian to achieve this feat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Twitter to hail Sen's spirited fight. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted to congratulate the youngster for a magical campaign.
ALSO READ
FC Barcelona Dominate Against Real Madrid To Win El Clásico 0-4