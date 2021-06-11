Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana has been charged with sedition
Photo Credits: Sultana's Facebook Account
Lakshadweep police has registered a case of sedition against Sultana for calling the Union Territory's administrator, Praful K Patel, a bio-weapon.
Photo Credits: Sultana's Facebook Account
Sultana has been at the forefront of protests against the proposed legislations and reforms by the Centre.
Photo Credit: Sultana's Facebook Account
While the UT administration has defended Patel's proposals for promotion of tourism, locals view them as a threat to the social and cultural fabric of the archipelago.
People across the islands held a 12-hour hunger strike against the reforms, with placards saying 'Revoke LDAR (Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation)' and 'Justice for Lakshadweep'.
