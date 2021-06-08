Protestors held posters with slogans like "Revoke LDAR" (Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation) and "Justice for Lakshadweep."
The protest was organised by the "save Lakshadweep forum".
Members of the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala, the CPI's youth wing AIYF and the IUML protested in front of Lakshadweep Administrator's Office in Kochi.
Hamdullah Sayeed, former Lakshadweep IUML MP, told PTI that a majority of the people in Lakshadweep participated in the protest.
Citizens in Lakshadweep as well as political parties in the UT and Kerala have alleged that Patel-led administration is trying to unilaterally change laws that have been in place to protect the culture of the islands.
The islanders have also criticised Patel's move to close down all dairy farms operated by the Animal Husbandry Department as well as the administrator's plan to ban slaughter, transportation and selling or buying of beef products.
Islanders have also blamed Patel's move to relax quarantine rules for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the islands.
Lakshadweep citizens, however, insist that they are not protesting against the BJP but rather only against Patel.