Kolkata Rains: At Least 5 Dead Amid Heavy Downpour
At least five people were killed in Kolkata after heavy overnight rainfall flooded streets, railway tracks, and Metro lines. The deaths were reported in Beniapukur, Kalikapur, Netaji Nagar, Gariahat, Ekbalpur, Behala, and Haridevpur.
The downpour, which lasted nearly five hours, brought the city to a standstill. Waterlogging disrupted traffic, suburban rail, and Metro services, while in low-lying areas, homes and property were damaged. Several schools announced a rain holiday
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim urged residents to stay indoors, citing the risk of electrocution and severe flooding. “All emergency services are on high alert and KMC's Control Room is fully operational,” he said on X.
The India Meteorological Department posted on X District-wise Average Rainfall (mm) from last 24 hours, in which Alipore recorded the highest rainfall in the region at 247.5 mm.
Air travel was also hit, with Indigo and other airlines warning passengers of delays and diversions on several routes. “Some routes across #Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions,” an official statement from Indigo said on their X account.
Several puja pandals in Kolkata were damaged by the heavy rains. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended Puja greetings and offered condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the calamity.
Special POCSO Court Jails Man For Instagram Reel. Here's Why