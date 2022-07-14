'Never Been Prouder': Writer Khaled Hosseini's Response On Daughter Coming Out As Trans
Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini took to Twitter on July 13 to announce his daughter coming out as transgender.
In a heartwarming tweet, Hosseini shared a picture of his daughter Haris, 21, with a letter saying how she taught the family about "bravery and truth".
"I’ve never been prouder of her," Hosseini said in the tweet. The writer is known for his novels like 'The Kite Runner' and 'A Thousand Splendid Suns', stories about lives torn in the Afghan War.
Adding to the tweet, Hosseini also shared a picture of him and his little daughter, saying, “I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, and brilliant".
Hosseini spoke about Haris' journey saying "Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom".
His tweet won many hearts on the internet with netizens applauding Khaled as a "wonderful father" for his warm gesture and support.
