Kashmir Authorities Block VPNs Near Line of Control
The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have suspended all VPN services in Rajouri and Poonch for two months after police flagged a sharp rise in suspicious VPN activity. The LoC (Line of Control)-adjacent districts issued separate orders citing heightened security concerns.
The latest order, issued on November 30, 2025, by Poonch District Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), highlights a significant surge in VPN usage across multiple locations.
Police warned that encrypted traffic, masked locations and the ability to bypass website blocks could create cybersecurity risks given the current security situation.
Rajouri District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma issued a similar directive after police identified large-scale VPN use believed to be aimed at hiding locations, circumventing restrictions and transmitting encrypted data—activities authorities say could disrupt public order in the border district.
Officials describe the coordinated suspension as a measure to strengthen surveillance, reduce cyber vulnerabilities and protect the region.
This follows a similar ban in Doda district in May 2025, where authorities found users exploiting VPNs to access prohibited content and evade cyber restrictions.
