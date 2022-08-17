Jacqueline Fernandez Named In ED Chargesheet For Money Laundering
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in a charge sheet filed in a money laundering case.
The ED filed a case against Sukesh Chandrashekar who is accused of extortion worth ₹200 crores.
NDTV quoted an ED statement saying the actor had received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Chandrashekar.
Fernandez was named in a chargesheet that the ED filed in a Delhi court.
The ED had earlier questioned the actor several times.
