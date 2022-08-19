Jacqueline Fernandez Was Conned, A 'Victim Of Conspiracy': Lawyer
Following a charge sheet against Jacqueline Fernandez in a money laundering case, the actor's lawyer said that she was a "victim of conspiracy".
The lawyer said, "She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons issued till date."
Fernandez said that she was conned by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV.
Sukesh was arrested by Delhi police for allegedly extorting ₹215 crores from former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.
