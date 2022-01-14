Meet Dr S Somanath: ISRO's New Chairperson
ISRO has appointed Dr S Somanath as their new chairman. Previously, the rocket scientist was serving as the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).
Somnath would be taking his new duties later this week, after the superannuation of K Sivan. The new chief would be appointed for three years.
Hailing from Kerala's Alappuzha, Dr Somanath is a seasoned scientist in system engineering of space launch vehicles.
Some of his notable achievements include the leadership of a team that developed Vikram lander's throttleable engine. This was utilised for the Chandrayaan 2 mission in 2019.