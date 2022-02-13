IPL Auction 2022: Jofra Archer At Rs 8 Crore, Tim David At Rs 8.25 Crore Make It To Mumbai Indians Team
Day 2 of IPL auction 2022 started with English bowler Jofra Archer being sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore.
Archer earlier played for the Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL.
As the day proceeded at IPL auction, another English cricketer made it big. Liam Livingstone was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore.
Another big buy for Mumbai Indians was Singaporean-Australian cricketer Tim David. He was sold for Rs 8.25 crores.
West Indies cricketer Romario Shephered was among the surprises at day two of IPL auction. He was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 7.75 crore.
Punjab Kings bought West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith for Rs 6 crore.
A week after the win at U-19 World Cup, boys in blue won it big at the IPL auctions too. Raj Angad Bawa, Raj Angad Bawa of India's U19 squad were sold on day 2 of IPL auction.
Bawa was sold to PBKS for Rs 2 crore, while Hangargekar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore.
Also Read
IPL Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan Becomes Most Expensive Player At Rs 15.25cr; Deepak Chahar Rejoins CSK For Rs 14cr