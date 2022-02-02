IPL 2022 Auction: Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel And Top 10 Indian Players Up For Grabs
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will be one of the most highly sought-after players in the auction. The former Mumbai Indians player entered the auction despite interest from Lucknow and Ahmedabad.
With many teams in need of a captain, former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer will trigger a bidding war.
Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin apart from being a wily bowler to face, can also provide a captaincy option to any team which picks him up.
Only Virat Kohli has scored more runs in the IPL than Shikhar Dhawan. An explosive opener, the 36-year-old will be an excellent buy for an team.
Harshal Patel was the top wicket-taker in IPL 2021 and will demand a hefty price tag in the auction.
After a poor run of form which saw him being dropped from the Indian team, Yuzvendra Chahal roared back to form in IPL 2021 taking 18 wickets for RCB.
Apart from being a terrific fielder, Manish Pandey is an excellent hitter in the death overs and can form a key part of a team's core.
Opener Devdutt Padikkal was a revelation for RCB in the past two seasons and even outscored Virat Kohli in 2021. Expect the 21-year-old to go for big money.
Though he has had a couple of sub-par seasons, Krunal Pandya is very good all-rounder who can whack the ball a mile while also pitching in with wickets at key moments.
Indian fast-bowler Mohammed Shami was Punjab Kings's top wikcte-taker last season and can spearhead a bowling attack.
