R Ashwin announced on Twitter that he is taking a break from the IPL this season to deal with COVID-19 emergencies in his family. The Delhi Capitals player has also been sharing information on COVID-19 resources from his Twitter.
Andrew Tye
Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye left for Australia to avoid the risk of not being able to return home should his home country impose travel restrictions on India.
Adam Zampa
Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Adam Zampa left the IPL due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Zampa had earlier missed RCB's first match because of his wedding.
Kane Richardson
Kane Richardson, also of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has left the IPL to go back home to Australia. Richardson featured in one match for the RCB this season.