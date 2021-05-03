Krunal and Hardik Pandya
The Pandya family have decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of the country.
Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar announced that he has donated Rs 1 crore to Mission Oxygen, a Delhi-based organisation importing oxygen concentrators to India.
Shikhar Dhawan
Delhi Capitals batsman Dhawan announced that he has donated Rs 20 lakhs to Mission Oxygen and will also donate all the money he receives from post-match individual performance awards.
Pat Cummins
Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.
Jaydev Unadkat
Rajasthan Royals' Jaydev Unadkat said that he will donate 10% of his IPL salary to ensure essential medical services are provided to those in need.
Nicholas Pooran
Punjab Kings' Nicholas Pooran said that he would do his part in bringing awareness and providing financial assistance in India.
Brett Lee
Former Australian bowler Brett Lee has donated 1 Bitcoin (40 lakh approximate) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India.
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals said that they have donated Rs 7.5 crores in partnership with the British Asian Trust to provide oxygen supply across India.
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals will donate Rs 1.5 crore to NCR-based NGOs which will be used to procure essential medical supplies like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and COVID Wellness Kits.
