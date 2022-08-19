India's First Electric Double Decker Bus Unveiled In Mumbai
On August 18, Switch Mobility Ltd unveiled India's first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus - the Switch EiV 22.
The double-decker bus has been an iconic part of Mumbai transportation and Switch brings a new avatar that will feature soon on the roads of Mumbai.
Union transportation minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the new bus that is the world's first semi-low floor, air-conditioned bus with double-decker seating and a wider door on the rear overhang
It has also got a rear staircase. In terms of construction, the new double-decker bus has got a lightweight aluminium body, providing a higher passenger-to-weight ratio.
The AC can provide effective cooling to beat the hot climatic conditions of Mumbai. Switch India has secured an order of 200 such buses.
