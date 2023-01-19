Vinesh Phogat To Sakshee Malikkh: Why Wrestlers Are Protesting Against WFI President
Hundreds of wrestlers staged a protest demonstration in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday a day after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh accused the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) of sexual harassment.
“Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan," Phogat was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. WFI president Singh is also a BJP MP.
"The player wants self-respect and prepares for the Olympics and big games with full vigor, but if the federation does not support him, the morale breaks down. But now we will not bow down. Will fight for our rights," Phogat tweeted on Wednesday.
The protesting wrestlers on Thursday said they will continue their protest till their demands are not met. Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat visited the protest site with a "message from the government".
“I'm first an athlete. I have heard stories of harassment from other women athletes when I used to be in camps. Though this has never happened to me, there are cases of harassment which no one can deny,” Babita said.