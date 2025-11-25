New Study Finds Hazardous Uranium Levels in Breast Milk in Bihar

The study was conducted by scientists from Mahavir Cancer Sansthan & Research Centre (Patna), Lovely Professional University (Punjab), NIPER-Hajipur, and AIIMS Delhi, using advanced LC-ICP-MS analysis.
The samples were collected from 40 lactating mothers, aged between 17 and 35 years, between October 2021 and July 2024 showed uranium concentrations as high as 5.25 µg/L, with every single sample contaminated.
The research found that infants are significantly more vulnerable to non-carcinogenic health risks from uranium exposure through breast milk compared to their mothers.
The highest uranium concentration was detected in Katihar, while Nalanda recorded the lowest, with contamination likely stemming from groundwater and locally grown food sources.
The findings highlight a broader crisis, as groundwater uranium contamination already affects 151 districts across 18 states, including 11 districts in Bihar identified as high-risk zones.
This follows earlier findings of lead (2024) and arsenic (earlier years) in breast milk from the same region, indicating a persistent pattern of toxic contamination.
