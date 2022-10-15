Seatbelts For Driver And Co-Passengers Made Mandatory From November 1 By Mumbai Police
Mumbai traffic police made seat belts mandatory for drivers and all co-passengers in the side and rear seats. The new rule will be implemented from November 1.
The new seat belt rules by Mumbai traffic police come after the death of former Tata chairperson Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident on September 4.
Mistry was sitting in the rear seat with KPMG director Jehangir Pandole. Both of them were not wearing seat belts and did not survive the accident at Maharashtra's Palghar.
The Mumbai traffic police announced that from November 1 onwards, strict actions will be taken against violators who do not wear seat belts in the front and rear seats.
