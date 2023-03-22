'Social Media, Science Denialism': TheLiverDr On Why Health Fads Are So Common
From cow urine as remedy for Covid-19 to mud baths to tackle viruses, the internet is rife with health disinformation.
Dr Cyriac Philips, who goes by the name @TheLiverDr on Twitter, has been debunking such disinformation.
In an interview with BOOM Dr Philips said social media has been the single most pivotal event that “snowballed into the deeply rotting health-related misinformation”.
"People suddenly had access to every aspect of healthcare - whether preventive or theraputic, without the actual knowledge to understand and assimilate that information at hand," he told BOOM.
