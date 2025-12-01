Can You Use WhatsApp Without the SIM? Not Anymore — Web Logouts Every 6 Hours
WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal will now operate under SIM binding, meaning they will only work if the same SIM used during registration remains in the phone — removing or switching SIMs could deactivate access, as ordered by the Government of India.
The DoT says SIMs used outside the registered device are “being misused from outside the country to commit cyber-frauds.” The directive will come into effect from February 2026.
Additionally, WhatsApp Web and linked devices will auto-logout every six hours, forcing frequent re-authentication for those who use desktop or secondary devices for work or communication.
This could lead to repeated OTP logins and increased friction for everyday users, even though the policy is intended to curb cyber fraud.
Travelers using a different SIM or eSIM overseas, or those who depend on roaming-free access, may also find themselves unexpectedly locked out of messaging apps.
Businesses that handle customer support, sales or internal communication through WhatsApp Web could see workflow delays due to the mandatory session resets
Tech and privacy groups warn that while the move may deter some fraudsters, it could impact legitimate users more than criminals, raising questions over feasibility, convenience and real-world effectiveness.
