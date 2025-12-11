Amazon Rolls Out $35B Investment To Drive 3.8 Million Jobs In India
Global tech giants are announcing major investments in India. Just a day after Microsoft revealed a $17.5 billion (≈ ₹1.45 lakh crore) plan to strengthen the country’s AI infrastructure by 2029, Amazon unveiled a $35 billion (≈ ₹2.9 lakh crore) commitment by 2030 at its annual ‘Smbhav’ summit in New Delhi.
On December 9, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan reaffirmed support for India’s semiconductor mission backed by a ₹76,000 crore government incentive after signing an MoU with the Tata Group to manufacture and package chips at upcoming facilities in Gujarat and Assam.
That same day, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss expanding operations in Chennai and Pune, accelerating AI adoption, and boosting job creation.
Earlier in October, Google announced a $15 billion (≈ ₹1.25 lakh crore) plan to build an AI hub and data-centre infrastructure in India.
Microsoft Announces $17.5 Billion Investment to Power India's Al Future