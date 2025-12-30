Air India Express Pilot Accused of Assaulting Passenger at Delhi IGI Airport
An off-duty Air India Express pilot, Captain Virendra Sejwal, has been accused of assaulting a passenger at Delhi’s IGI Airport and was arrested and later released on bail as the offence is bailable on Tuesday.
The alleged incident took place on December 19 near the security checkpoint at Terminal 1 of the airport. The complainant, Ankit Dewan, told police that the altercation started after he objected to airline staff allegedly jumping the queue at the security checkpoint.
Dewan claimed that the pilot abused and assaulted him in public view, which traumatised his seven-year-old daughter who witnessed the incident. A CT scan later confirmed that Dewan suffered a displaced fracture of his left nasal bone, according to The Print.
An FIR has been registered under sections related to causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Delhi Police are collecting and examining CCTV footage from Terminal 1 and recorded the statement. The pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal, joined the investigation and was questioned on Monday, Delhi Police said in a statement.
Air India Express said the pilot has been removed from official duties pending an internal inquiry.
