India Scripts History After Winning Maiden Thomas Cup
India defeated record 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 to clinch its maiden Thomas Cup. With this, India became the sixth nation to win the prestigious badminton competition.
Lakshya Sen provided an optimistic start for India, making a comeback against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from 8-21 to win the remaining two sets 21-17, 21-16.
The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave a hard fight to Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, outsmarting them 18-21, 23-21 and 21-19 to make it 2-0 for India.
Kidambi Srikanth pulled the final thread after defeating Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 to seal India's maiden Thomas Cup.
With this historic 3-0 victory, India joined Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Japan to become the sixth nation to win the reputed Thomas Cup.
