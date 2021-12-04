India v New Zealand 2nd Test: India Retaliates As NZ Bowled Out For 62, End Day Two At 69/0
After a brilliant 10-wicket haul by Ajaz Patel, New Zealand started off their batting innings.
But Indian bowlers had other ideas. New Zealand started losing wickets in quick succession.
The fierce duo of Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped seven wickets together. Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav took the remaining three.
New Zealand wrapped up their batting innings with 62 runs. India had a huge lead of 270 runs.
The Kiwis recorded the lowest innings score in a test match played in India. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill suffered an injury in his right elbow.
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara started India’s second innings. They stand unbeaten at 38 and 29 runs respectively.
With this, India end day two at 69/0, taking a firm grip on the second test in Mumbai.
