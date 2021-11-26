India v New Zealand 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Scores Debut 100, New Zealand End Second Day At 129/0
After a solid display of batting on day one, debutant Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja continued India’s batting on day two.
Shreyas Iyer joined a special club of Indian players, after getting his maiden century in his test debut. He becomes the 16th Indian batsman to achieve this special feat.
For the Kiwis, Tim Southee was exceptional with the ball, scalping the wickets of Iyer and Jadeja, breaking India’s crucial partnership.
The veteran continued his magical spell and got his 13th five-wicket haul after dismissing Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel, before lunch.
Ajaz Patel took the wickets of Ashwin and Ishant Sharma. With this, India finished its first innings in Kanpur at 345.
The opening partnership of Tom Latham and Will Young provided a good start to New Zealand’s batting. Will Young will be aiming for his maiden century, who currently stands unbeaten at 75.
Tom Latham also completed his 21st half-century before umpire called it Stumps for the second day. The opening duo ended day two for New Zealand on 129/0.