India Tour Of England: 4 Indian Players Set To Play For Leicestershire In Practice Game
Team India's tour of England starts off today with a 4-day Test match against Leicestershire. This practice match would help Indian players to acclimatise to English conditions.
Four Indian players would be playing on behalf of Leicestershire in this practice Test match. This is done to ensure that all touring Indian players get adequate match practice.
The four Indian players who will play for Leicestershire are Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.
Team India also announced its squad list. Rohit Sharma will lead the team from the front. Virat Kohli also joins the team and KS Bharat would take charge of wicket-keeping duties.
Team India squad list
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
