India Secure Memorable Test Win At Lord's After Mohammed Siraj And Co Bowl Out England On Final Day
India began the final day at Lord's at 181/6 and lost Rishabh Pant early on. However, Mohammed Shami's unbeaten 56 and Jasprit Bumrah's 34 helped India set a target of 272.
Image: Twitter/@MdShami11
India got off to the perfect start with Bumrah and Shami removing both England openers for 0. Haseeb Hameed stuck on for 45 balls before Ishant Sharma claimed his wicket.
Image: Twitter/@BCCI
Bumrah then claimed the important wicket of England captain Joe Root who had scored an impressive 180 in the first innings. Root was England's top scorer in the second innings with 33.
Image: @BCCI
Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali gave England hopes of securing a draw but an inspired Mohammed Siraj first dismissed Ali and new batter Sam Curran off back-to-back deliveries.
Image: Twitter/@BCCI
Siraj then dismissed Buttler and James Anderson to secure India a memorable win at Lord's. Siraj finished with eight wickets in the match.
Image: Twitter/@ImRo45
India lead the five-match Test series 1-0 with the third Test to begin on August 25 at Leeds.
Image: Twitter/@ImRo45