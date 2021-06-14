Farmers Protest Completes 200 Days
June 14, 2021 marks the 200th day of the farmers protest against the three farm acts passed by the Narendra Modi government.
Farmers unions called for a Bharat Bandh on September 25, 2020 in protest against the three laws.
Protests were held in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Kerala.
Towards the end of November 2020, protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh began marching towards New Delhi to increase the pressure on the Modi government.
In a bid to stop the marchers, the government erected barricades and dug up roads.
Protestors blocked entry points into Delhi at various border points around the capital city.
Camps have been set up at various protest sites on the border with community kitchens and medical tents being set up.
The unions announced that farmers would take out protest marches in the city as well as a tractor parade on Republic Day.
The march turned violent as police clashed with farmers.
A section of protestors breached the Red Fort and flew the Nishan Sahib flag on one of its flagpoles.
In February, climate change activist Greta Thunberg shared a document on Twitter asking people to support the protests on social media as well as protesting outside Indian embassies.
The Supreme Court formed a committee to address the concerns of the farmers. The committee consists of agricultural economists Anil Ghanvat, Ashok Gulati and Pramod Joshi.
