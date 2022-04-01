Watch: Imran Khan Blames ‘America’ When He Wanted To Say ‘Foreign Country’
Ahead of the confidence vote, Pakistan PM Imran Khan addressed the country on Thursday. He said a letter from a 'foreign country' was sent to Pakistan threatening to topple the government or face consequences, a claim rubbished by Washington.
"America has -- oh, not America but a foreign country I can't name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message," Khan said, as he accused the USA of interfering in Pakistan's politics.
He also said an independent foreign policy was crucial for Pakistan. Referring to the US, he said a "powerful country" had expressed displeasure over his recent visit to Russia, the official APP news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Khan's ex-wife and journalist Reham Khan said Imran Khan's political career has come to an end. In an interview with the NDTV, she accused him of undermining the interest of the nation while trying to imitate leaders like late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
