How 'Kung Fu' Nuns Turned Into 'Heroes' In Pandemic-Hit Himalayas
Kung Fu Nuns, of the Drukpa Order of Buddhism, are helping people in Nepal, India, and New York City mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
Image: Live to Love International
The nuns have mobilized a distribution network in Nepal ensuring supply of food and medical safety gear for over 4,000 families.
Image: Live to Love International
The nuns provided steamers, medicine and food to close to 4,000 people including migrant workers in Lahaul-Spiti.
Image: Live to Love International
The nuns have also ensured stray animal are fed during lockdowns in Nepal.
Image: Live to Love International
The nuns have also ensure food and personal protection equipment are being provided to immigrant Himalayan community living in Queens, New York.
Image: Live to Love International
