In Pictures: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Uttarakhand
52 people have died and 17 injured in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains since Sunday. Flooding and landslides have been reported in the state.
Landslides have been reported in the Kumaon region causing roads to be washed away and trapping people.
Heavy rain caused the Naini lake in Nainital to flood the famous Mall Road in the hill station.
The Dehradun Meteorological Centre reported that the Mukteshwar weather station recorded a record 340.8 mm rain on Tuesday while Pantnagar received 403.2 mm rain.
Flood waters washed away the railway tracks towards Kathgodam station in Nainital leading to all trains on the route being cancelled and stranding many tourists.
Many houses and shops have been destroyed or badly damaged in landslides triggered by heavy showers in the hilly regions.
Teams belonging to the national and state disaster response forces have been carrying out search and rescue operations in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Chamoli, Almora, Pithoragarh, Haridwar and Gadarpur.
The Uttarakhand government has promised financial help to people affected by the floods.
