20 Years of Harry Potter: Here's What The Stars Are Doing Now
Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter
The poster boy of the Harry Potter film franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, now one of the lead characters of the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers, starring Steve Buscemi.
Emma Watson as Hermoine Granger
The actress has been very active in and outside the industry, where she continues to be a social worker, promoting campaigns for a better cause.
Rupert Grint as Ronald Weasley
Another branch of the red-haired Weasley family, Rubert Grint recently starred as Julian Pearce in the psychological horror series called Servant, exclusively for Apply TV+
Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy
Once the fanatic Slytherin, Tom Felton is also acting in the popular DC Comics-inspired series The Flash. Felton plays the role of Julian Albert and Doctor Alchemy.
Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid
Hagrid's character got a phenomenal warmth, thanks to the effortless acting of Robbie Coltraine, who is working to host his own TV Show.
Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange
Along with Harry Potter fame, Helena Bonham Carter also featured in the popular British Netflix series, The Crown.
Gary Oldman as Sirius Black
While Sirius Black remains immortal in the hearts of Harry Potter fans, Gary Oldman continued his legacy, working in films like Mank and Darkest Hour.
James and Oliver Phelps as Fred and George Weasley
The real-life twin brothers were also the eldest set of Weasley brothers to Ron and Ginny Weasley. Both of them currently have their own podcast called "Normal Not Normal"
Matthew Lewis as Neville Longbottom
While Matthew Lewis' transformation has stunned Harry Potter fans, the actor went on to feature in movies like Terminal (2018) and Baby Done (2020).